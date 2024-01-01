Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Gorilla Glue (5 pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Gorilla Glue (5 pack)
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Gorilla Glue (5 pack)

About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Gorilla Glue
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Gorilla Glue is just as strong and useful as the product it’s named after. Creativity and natural energy don’t always come to us naturally, but you can kickstart a productive day with Gorilla Glue Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Light one of these up, and you’ll quickly smell its citrusy, lemony, and chocolatey flavors — rounded out with notes of coffee. After inhaling the complexly flavored smoke, you may not even want that morning cup of coffee as the energizing benefits take effect.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item