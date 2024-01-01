Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets

Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Gorilla Glue

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Gorilla Glue is just as strong and useful as the product it’s named after. Creativity and natural energy don’t always come to us naturally, but you can kickstart a productive day with Gorilla Glue Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Light one of these up, and you’ll quickly smell its citrusy, lemony, and chocolatey flavors — rounded out with notes of coffee. After inhaling the complexly flavored smoke, you may not even want that morning cup of coffee as the energizing benefits take effect.

