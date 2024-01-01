Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Gorilla Glue 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Gorilla Glue is just as strong and useful as the product it’s named after. Creativity and natural energy don’t always come to us naturally, but you can kickstart a productive day with Gorilla Glue Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Light one of these up, and you’ll quickly smell its citrusy, lemony, and chocolatey flavors — rounded out with notes of coffee. After inhaling the complexly flavored smoke, you may not even want that morning cup of coffee as the energizing benefits take effect.
