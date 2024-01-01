Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets

Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Lifter

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



The best vibes are just a puff away with Exhale’s Lifter Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Curious about how this strain got its name? Well, the incredible and complex effects are often described as uplifting. So lift yourself into the clouds, experiencing a piney fresh lemon zestiness that is sure to put a smile on your face. Pre-rolls make it easy to experience Lifter on the go, so you can experience true peace and contentment wherever you are. The next time you need to get some work done, feel inspired, or a little help waking up on the right side of the bed, Exhale has got your back with these Lifter pre-rolls!

