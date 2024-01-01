Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Lifter (5 pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Lifter
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

The best vibes are just a puff away with Exhale’s Lifter Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Curious about how this strain got its name? Well, the incredible and complex effects are often described as uplifting. So lift yourself into the clouds, experiencing a piney fresh lemon zestiness that is sure to put a smile on your face. Pre-rolls make it easy to experience Lifter on the go, so you can experience true peace and contentment wherever you are. The next time you need to get some work done, feel inspired, or a little help waking up on the right side of the bed, Exhale has got your back with these Lifter pre-rolls!

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
