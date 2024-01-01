Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - OG Kush (5 pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: OG Kush
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

If you’ve only heard of one hemp strain, it’s probably OG Kush. Purple Haze is legendary, and Pineapple Express will never fall out of fashion, but there’s a reason this Kush is the OG. It gained its popularity by simply being one of the best smoking experiences available. Earthy, sour flavors pair wonderfully with the euphoric effects of Delta-8 THC.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
