Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: OG Kush 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
If you’ve only heard of one hemp strain, it’s probably OG Kush. Purple Haze is legendary, and Pineapple Express will never fall out of fashion, but there’s a reason this Kush is the OG. It gained its popularity by simply being one of the best smoking experiences available. Earthy, sour flavors pair wonderfully with the euphoric effects of Delta-8 THC.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!