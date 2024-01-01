Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Skywalker OG (5 pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Skywalker OG
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Some strains are fruity, woody, or come with a bit of a kick. Skywalker OG doesn’t make you choose. With Exhale’s Skywalker OG Delta-8 THC bud, tropical flavors mingle with piney and spicy notes; there are even hints of citrus to round things out. But that’s just the beginning. Once you light up one of these pre-rolls and enjoy its delicious flavor profile, the Delta-8 will start working its magic. A gentle, euphoric feeling will guide you into calming, soothing effects that are perfect for stretching out, curling up, or laying back.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
