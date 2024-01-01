Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Skywalker OG 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Some strains are fruity, woody, or come with a bit of a kick. Skywalker OG doesn’t make you choose. With Exhale’s Skywalker OG Delta-8 THC bud, tropical flavors mingle with piney and spicy notes; there are even hints of citrus to round things out. But that’s just the beginning. Once you light up one of these pre-rolls and enjoy its delicious flavor profile, the Delta-8 will start working its magic. A gentle, euphoric feeling will guide you into calming, soothing effects that are perfect for stretching out, curling up, or laying back.
