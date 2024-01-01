Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Sour Diesel 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Exhale’s Sour Diesel Delta-8 THC pre-rolls don’t contain any artificial flavors, colors, or harmful additives. When you have a product with a smell, taste, and range of benefits like Sour Diesel, there’s no reason to bring down its quality with unpronounceable chemicals. Mother Nature got it right the first time, and the breeders who created Sour Diesel knew that. We carry on the tradition with our take on Sour Diesel, adding our signature Exhale flair: high Delta-8 levels.
