Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Sour Diesel (5 pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Sour Diesel
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Exhale’s Sour Diesel Delta-8 THC pre-rolls don’t contain any artificial flavors, colors, or harmful additives. When you have a product with a smell, taste, and range of benefits like Sour Diesel, there’s no reason to bring down its quality with unpronounceable chemicals. Mother Nature got it right the first time, and the breeders who created Sour Diesel knew that. We carry on the tradition with our take on Sour Diesel, adding our signature Exhale flair: high Delta-8 levels.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
