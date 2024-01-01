Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets

Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Sour Space Candy

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



We at Exhale pride ourselves on innovation, but we also believe there’s no reason to mess with an icon. That’s why you can expect the same great taste, smell, and effects of Sour Space Candy — only better! Delta-8 THC takes any strain and instantly gives it that incredible balance of uplifting effects. It may even promote full-bodied relaxation and mental clarity. The sweet flavors and serene benefits will melt away your worries and skyrocket you into the best possible mindset.

