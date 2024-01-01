Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Sour Space Candy 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
We at Exhale pride ourselves on innovation, but we also believe there’s no reason to mess with an icon. That’s why you can expect the same great taste, smell, and effects of Sour Space Candy — only better! Delta-8 THC takes any strain and instantly gives it that incredible balance of uplifting effects. It may even promote full-bodied relaxation and mental clarity. The sweet flavors and serene benefits will melt away your worries and skyrocket you into the best possible mindset.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!