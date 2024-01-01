Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Sour Space Candy (5 pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Sour Space Candy
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

We at Exhale pride ourselves on innovation, but we also believe there’s no reason to mess with an icon. That’s why you can expect the same great taste, smell, and effects of Sour Space Candy — only better! Delta-8 THC takes any strain and instantly gives it that incredible balance of uplifting effects. It may even promote full-bodied relaxation and mental clarity. The sweet flavors and serene benefits will melt away your worries and skyrocket you into the best possible mindset.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
