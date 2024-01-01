Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Zkittles (5 Pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Zkittles (5 Pack)
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Zkittles (5 Pack)

About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Zkittles
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Zkittles with Delta-8 THC is a tropical explosion of fruity flavor that will satisfy your taste buds and well-being. We at Exhale know the importance of portability and simplicity when it comes to enjoying hemp flowers. That’s why we pack our pre-rolls tight, filled with as much tasty flowers as we can possibly fit inside. Zkittles is a strain that never gets old, which is why these pre-rolls are rolled to last. Get the most out of your Zkittles Delta-8 here at Exhale! Don’t just taste the rainbow; let it carry you into a state of physical and mental bliss like never before.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item