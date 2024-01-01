Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets

Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Zkittles

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Zkittles with Delta-8 THC is a tropical explosion of fruity flavor that will satisfy your taste buds and well-being. We at Exhale know the importance of portability and simplicity when it comes to enjoying hemp flowers. That’s why we pack our pre-rolls tight, filled with as much tasty flowers as we can possibly fit inside. Zkittles is a strain that never gets old, which is why these pre-rolls are rolled to last. Get the most out of your Zkittles Delta-8 here at Exhale! Don’t just taste the rainbow; let it carry you into a state of physical and mental bliss like never before.

