Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Soft Gels (1500mg)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Soft Gels (1500mg)

About this product

Plant-based Delta-8 soft gels
Cruelty-free | No animal gelatin
Natural Ingredients
No artificial colors or flavors
Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back
Highly concentrated Delta-8 THC

Step aside fish oil; there’s a new soft gel king in town. We are happy to announce the arrival of Delta-8 THC softgel capsules in the world of Delta-8 edibles! Exhale’s Delta-8 THC softgel capsules are portable, discreet, long-lasting, and easy to consume! Simply pop one in your mouth and wash it down with your favorite beverage. Consumers often say the euphoric feeling that may flow through you is a one-of-a-kind vibe. It’s a “you should have been there” kind of moment, honestly.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
