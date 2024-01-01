Exhale Wellness - Hawaii Vape 3 Pack - Maui Wowie - 1g (x3)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Maui Wowie Strain
All-in-one device
Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Flavored with natural terpenes
3 – Pack Bundle (1 x HHC, 1 x D8, & 1 x CBD)

The typical sativa strain Maui Wowie is well recognized for its potency and mouthwatering flavors. The original Maui Wowie plants originated in Hawaii and are known for their distinctive scents and stress-relieving abilities. Because it tastes like pineapple and mango, customers believe that Maui Wowie is excellent for creativity and inspiration. It’s also ideal for a day at the beach. One of our Maui Wowie Disposables will provide you a satisfying, delicious, and invigorating feeling whenever you need it because the fruity scents remain long after you exhale. Get one for yourself, then prepare to go to the tropics through your palate!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item