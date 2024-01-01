Maui Wowie Strain

All-in-one device

Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Flavored with natural terpenes

4 – Pack Bundle (1 x HHC, 1 x D8, 1 x THCA + D8 & 1 x CBD)



The Maui Wowie traditional sativa strain is well known for its strength and delectable flavors. Hawaii, whose volcanic soil produced the initial Maui Wowie plants, is where they got their exotic scents and stress-relieving properties. Customers think that Maui Wowie is better for inspiration and creativity, and because it tastes like pineapple and mango, it’s perfect for a beach day! When you take a breath from one of our Maui Wowie Disposables, you’ll notice that the fruity scents linger long after you exhale, giving you a gratifying, delectable, and energizing feeling whenever you need it. Get one for yourself and get ready to take a tropical vacation with your taste buds!

