Exhale Wellness - Hawaii Vape 4 Pack - Maui Wowie - 1g (x4)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
Maui Wowie Strain
All-in-one device
Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Flavored with natural terpenes
4 – Pack Bundle (1 x HHC, 1 x D8, 1 x THCA + D8 & 1 x CBD)

The Maui Wowie traditional sativa strain is well known for its strength and delectable flavors. Hawaii, whose volcanic soil produced the initial Maui Wowie plants, is where they got their exotic scents and stress-relieving properties. Customers think that Maui Wowie is better for inspiration and creativity, and because it tastes like pineapple and mango, it’s perfect for a beach day! When you take a breath from one of our Maui Wowie Disposables, you’ll notice that the fruity scents linger long after you exhale, giving you a gratifying, delectable, and energizing feeling whenever you need it. Get one for yourself and get ready to take a tropical vacation with your taste buds!

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
