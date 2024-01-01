HHC Distillate + Natural Terpenes

3rd Party Lab Tested

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

High Potency, Delicious Flavor

Farm Bill Compliant



This well-loved classic, Sativa-dominant strain will leave you feeling like a slice o’ butter meltin’ on top of a big ol’ pile of flapjacks. The dichotomy of a relaxing strain that wakes your mind is ideal for the busybody who over-stresses. Bask in a full-body bliss to escape the troubles of a weary workday and make chilling the focal point of your evening as you ease into an elevated state of mind.

