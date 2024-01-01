Exhale Wellness - HHC Disposable Cart - Purple Space - 1g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - HHC Disposable Cart - Purple Space - 1g

About this product

HHC Distillate + Natural Terpenes
3rd Party Lab Tested
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
High Potency, Delicious Flavor
Farm Bill Compliant

The heavens welcome you to soar with the help of this Indica-dominant hybrid. Spicy, earthy terpenes combined with the potency of HHC grant you access to a higher plane of thinking in just a few puffs. Feel the force in a psychedelic dream created only with the best hemp-derived vape juice. You don’t need to be a Jedi to embrace the vibes of the universe! Let Purple Space clear your mind as you ride with the wind and feel completely free.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item