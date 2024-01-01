HHC Distillate + Natural Terpenes 3rd Party Lab Tested No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil High Potency, Delicious Flavor Farm Bill Compliant
The heavens welcome you to soar with the help of this Indica-dominant hybrid. Spicy, earthy terpenes combined with the potency of HHC grant you access to a higher plane of thinking in just a few puffs. Feel the force in a psychedelic dream created only with the best hemp-derived vape juice. You don’t need to be a Jedi to embrace the vibes of the universe! Let Purple Space clear your mind as you ride with the wind and feel completely free.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!