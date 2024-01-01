Maui Wowie Strain All-in-one device Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil Pure HHC oil Flavored with natural terpenes
The strength and sweet flavors of this traditional sativa strain have made it a favorite of hemp aficionados throughout the ages. The original Maui Wowie plants, renowned for their exotic aromas and calming effects, originated in Hawaii on volcanic soil. Maui Wowie is ideal for beach activities, thanks to its energizing effect and delicious pineapple mango flavor.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!