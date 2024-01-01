Exhale Wellness - HHC Disposable - Maui Wowie - 1g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Maui Wowie Strain
All-in-one device
Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Pure HHC oil
Flavored with natural terpenes

The strength and sweet flavors of this traditional sativa strain have made it a favorite of hemp aficionados throughout the ages. The original Maui Wowie plants, renowned for their exotic aromas and calming effects, originated in Hawaii on volcanic soil. Maui Wowie is ideal for beach activities, thanks to its energizing effect and delicious pineapple mango flavor.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
