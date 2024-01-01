Maui Wowie Strain

All-in-one device

Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Pure HHC oil

Flavored with natural terpenes



The strength and sweet flavors of this traditional sativa strain have made it a favorite of hemp aficionados throughout the ages. The original Maui Wowie plants, renowned for their exotic aromas and calming effects, originated in Hawaii on volcanic soil. Maui Wowie is ideal for beach activities, thanks to its energizing effect and delicious pineapple mango flavor.

