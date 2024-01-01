Exhale Wellness - HHC Gummy Cubes

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

High Potency HHC Gummy Cubes
All-Natural Fruit Flavors
Plant-based Cruelty-Free | No Animal Gelatin
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Farm Bill Compliant

HHC gummies make for a delectable candy with potent power just waiting to be unleashed! Just one HHC gummy before an evening out can take your night from good to great; before you even know what hit you, this gummy will have you grabbing life by the horns. Explore new sensations and revel in euphoric feelings only known to the chosen who get their hands on this exciting product.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
