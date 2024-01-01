High Potency HHC Gummy Cubes

All-Natural Fruit Flavors

Plant-based Cruelty-Free | No Animal Gelatin

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

Farm Bill Compliant



HHC gummies make for a delectable candy with potent power just waiting to be unleashed! Just one HHC gummy before an evening out can take your night from good to great; before you even know what hit you, this gummy will have you grabbing life by the horns. Explore new sensations and revel in euphoric feelings only known to the chosen who get their hands on this exciting product.

Show more