Maui Wowie Strain

All-in-one device

Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Flavored with natural terpenes

4 – Pack Bundle (1 x HHC, 1 x D8, 1 x THCA + D8 & 1 x CBD)



When you take a breath from one of our Maui Wowie Disposables, you’ll notice that the fruity scents linger long after you exhale, giving you a gratifying, delectable, and energizing feeling whenever you need it. Get one yourself and prepare for a tropical vacation with your taste buds!

