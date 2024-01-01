Gorilla Glue THC-A Flower 8G

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This upgraded collection features 8 grams of THC-A Flower in a clear bag. These hard-to-put-down hemp nuggets let you see the rich buds and potency from the outside. In addition, they’re AAA+ grade homegrown with light dept, so you know you’re getting top-shelf.

About this strain

Chocolate Sap by Taste Budz is a Citrus Sap (Gorilla Glue #4 x Tangie) phenotype that leans heavily toward the Chocolate Diesel genetics of its Gorilla Glue #4 parent. Originally nicknamed Gorilla Sap, Chocolate Sap’s smell isn’t the pungent, chemical bouquet of GG4, but rather chocolatey and herbal to the taste. The palate is subtle and smooth, with notes of cocoa nibs and basil which open up to a gentle citrus finish. This balanced hybrid is a truly recreational strain, improving mood and outlook with each flavorful puff.  

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus - Exoclub
Shop products
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
Notice a problem?Report this item