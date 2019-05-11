About this product
Mother: Lemon Tree
Father: Cookies & Cream F2
Family: 50/50 Hybrid
Father: Cookies & Cream F2
Family: 50/50 Hybrid
About this strain
Bonkers was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.
Bonkers effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!