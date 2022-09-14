About this product
With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.
EXSTAX Sleep Delta9 + Live Resin TerpSTAX are made with our high-quality, Delta 9 THC-rich distillate infused with strain specific, all natural cannabis terpenes for a desired effect and a palatable experience like no other.
Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller OG," is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% Indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon , herbal flavor, and aids in treating pain, insomnia, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorders.
About this brand
EXSTAX
The Industry's First Stackable .510 Cartridges.
Inspired by community, collaboration, and innovation EXSTAX amplifies the user experience creating new connections in community, cannabis, and technology.
#STAXONSTAX
State License(s)
00000129ESRG43839179