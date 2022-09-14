With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Sleep Delta9 + Live Resin TerpSTAX are made with our high-quality, Delta 9 THC-rich distillate infused with strain specific, all natural cannabis terpenes for a desired effect and a palatable experience like no other.



Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller OG," is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% Indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon , herbal flavor, and aids in treating pain, insomnia, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorders.