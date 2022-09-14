With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Live Resin STAX are made with 100% uncut live resin. No additives, diluents, cutting agents, or artificial ingredients. Our live resin is extracted from freshly harvested and frozen whole cannabis plants capturing the full essence and retaining all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.



GMO, also known as as "GMO Cookies" or "Garlic Cookies," is a potent Indica-dominant (90% Indica/10% sativa) hybrid cannabis strain that produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. GMO promotes an incredible body high leaving you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may make you feel sedated. Consumers can expect loud diesel and garlic-forward flavors that linger on your tastebuds. With these effects and its high 20-28% average THC level, Medical marijuana patients choose GMO to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea.