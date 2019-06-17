 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Extract Labs

Your #1 CBD Destination. Veteran Owned & Made in Boulder, CO

Our CBD Tinctures are of the highest quality, while remaining the most affordable on the market
Extract Labs CBD Topicals are trusted by athletes and adventurers alike - Try them out and see why!
Fetch, Extract Labs' Pet Line, provides top of the line CBD Tinctures for your furry family members
We pride ourselves on our craft CBD Concentrates - perfect for cannabis connoisseurs everywhere
All of our products are made with CO2-extracted hemp oil, derived from only the finest American Hemp
About Extract Labs

Extract Labs is a Boulder, Colorado-based full-service hemp extraction lab offering a proprietary line of boutique CBD-infused products. A one-stop destination for every CBD need, Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran, Craig Henderson, who started the company out of his garage in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. He earned a Master’s of Engineering from the University of Louisville and gained industry experience while working as a salesperson and expert instructor in supercritical CO2 extraction. Just over two years later, the company has grown to employ nearly 40 people in its Colorado headquarters and has recently added a second lab in Louisville, KY. Extract Labs is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life-changing potential of CBD. The company prides itself on providing the purest, highest quality products at the lowest price point, a promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house. In keeping with FDA regulations, Extract Labs does not make specific claims, but encourages customers to seek out more information about usage and benefits from trusted third-party sources.

