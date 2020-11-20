About this product
The CBG Hand Sanitizer Ultra is fast-acting with CBG, plus Vitamin E and moisturizer in a sleek 1.7oz (50mL) bottle. This formula meets the FDA healthcare personnel hand wash criteria, and is effective at eliminating many common germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds.
Kills 99.9% of common germs and bacteria
Use: To decrease bacteria on the skin that could cause disease. Recommended for repeated use.
Directions: Wet hands thoroughly with product and allow to dry without wiping. Use under adult supervision for children under 6. Not recommended for infants.
About this brand
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.