Extract Wellness Full Spectrum 250mg Hemp Extract Oil contains 4mg/ml (one full dropper = 4mg) and is made from pure 100% Kentucky grown hemp grown in the fertile fields of Sweetbrier Farms. This CBD rich extract is an all-natural, full spectrum blend containing the full range of cannabinoids in the hemp plant.



For best results, take the Full Spectrum 250mg Hemp Extract Oil sublingually (under your tongue) and allow it to absorb for 2-10 minutes.



Available in Mint, Cinnamon, Wild Berry, and Natural flavors.