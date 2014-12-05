Extractioneering
Emerald Jack Cured Resin Full Spectrum Extract Cartridge 0.5gm
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Zero Distillate, Zero Added Terpenes, Pure High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract.
Emerald Jack is an Oregon Native Strain that reminds me of walking through the woods.
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and are always one of a kind experiences.
Emerald Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
