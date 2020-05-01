Caaayke - Cured Resin Full Spectrum Extract PULP 1g
About this product
Caaayke - Chocolate Hashberry, Cherry Cheese Cake, The Love of 30 Positive Reviews.
Just like that Other Caaayke, Buried in Myrcene and Beta-C, but also a drop of Bisabolol.
Has over 12% Terpenes and over 88% Cannabinoids you're sure to have a pleasant experience.
Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.
About this strain
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
