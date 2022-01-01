About this product
The Fussy Britches has over 80% Cannabinoids and over 8% Terpenes.
High in Terpinolene and Beta-Myrcene.
High Sativa strain with lots of fruit and citrus overtones.
Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.