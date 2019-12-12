MAC #3 RIND - A Cured and Carbonated Whole Plant Extract 1gm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Rind - Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor.
The MAC #3 grown by Dank Bros LLC is fruity, and piney with a hint of spice.
This Rind has almost 90% Cannabinoids!
Its terpene profile is rich and captures the very essence of the cured cannabis plant. Like an orchestra, consisting of not just the big top notes, but instead holding the woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings as well. We strive to provide as much information as possible to you about our products, via a robust blog, online testing, and farm information all within easy access right on the website.
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.
About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
MAC effects
352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.