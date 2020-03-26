About this product
With over 7% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time.
High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.
A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
About this strain
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
