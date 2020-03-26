Magic Melon, Grown by Livetia Farms in Southern Oregon; By Mixing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon in Extract form is an extremely tropical and fruity Sativa. And as you open up the jar, you'll be hit with hints of watermelon, lime, cantaloupe, and gas.



With over 7% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time.



High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.



A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.