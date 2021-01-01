Loading…
Logo for the brand Extractioneering

Extractioneering

Platinum Dosi HCFSE Cured Resin

Platinum Dosi HCFSE, grown by Coldframe.
Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, check out the link for the test results.
High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always an HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.
A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!