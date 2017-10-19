Platnium DOSI Crystalized Hash Cured Resin
RIND is one of our greatest values made from the most flavorful and potent material available, indoor trim. Indoor cultivators operate in controlled climates that allow them to grow cannabis deep into maturity where the resins turn amber and the potency skyrockets. These deeper colors result in more orange and redder executive extracts and darker whole plant outcomes.
Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor.
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.
Platinum Sour Diesel is a cross of Sour Diesel and Platinum OG. This sativa-dominant hybrid grows tall, lanky stalks that require a bit of topping and training. The plant pops pungent, airy buds that reek of fuel while having an element of sweetness its Sour Diesel parent does not. Platinum Sour Diesel has a 9 to 10 week flowering time and benefits from a slightly more acidic soil pH. Enjoy this strain for its uplifting effects and creative buzz.
