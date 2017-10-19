Its terpene profile is rich and captures the very essence of the cured cannabis plant. Like an orchestra, consisting of not just the big top notes, but instead holding the woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings as well. We strive to provide as much information as possible to you about our products, via a robust blog, online testing, and farm information all within easy access right on the website.



RIND is one of our greatest values made from the most flavorful and potent material available, indoor trim. Indoor cultivators operate in controlled climates that allow them to grow cannabis deep into maturity where the resins turn amber and the potency skyrockets. These deeper colors result in more orange and redder executive extracts and darker whole plant outcomes.



Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor.

Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.