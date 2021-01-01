Extractioneering
Pulp Caayke Full Spectrum Extract - Cured Resin 1g
About this product
Caaayke - Cakes on Cakes, Ice-cream Cake, Wedding Cake, Jungle Cake and Lava Cake. Seriously, What the F*** Cake?! Oh, Heavy on the Myrcene, and Beta-Caryophellene with a drop of Valencene.
Caaayke - Chocolate Hashberry, Cherry Cheese Cake, The Love of 30 Positive Reviews.
Just like that Other Caaayke, Buried in Myrcene and Beta-C, but also a drop of Bisabolol.
Has over 12% Terpenes and over 88% Cannabinoids you're sure to have a pleasant experience.
Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.
