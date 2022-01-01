Slurp Fruit - The Slurp Fruit PULP is a Blend of the Slurp Juice and Fruit Cake High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. It's just as it sounds, fruity, with hints of lemon and cream.



Has over 10% Terpenes and over 80% Cannabinoids you're sure to have a pleasant experience.



Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.