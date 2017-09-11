About this product
Rind Plus is one of the most potent products available on the market.
This Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus, grown by Deterra Farms, has over 85% Cannabinoids, 75% coming from THC. and almost 3% Terpenes.
Rind is created using our CoSolvent TM process, the same one we use to create HTFSE and HCFSE. It's a carbonated Whole Plant Virgin Extract, which lends to it's a similar experience to Cured Rosin or a Cyrtalized Hash.
It packs an incredible amount of taste into every experience.
About this strain
Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus.
Sour Patch Kiss effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
82% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
73% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.