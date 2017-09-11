Rind Plus is one of the most potent products available on the market.

This Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus, grown by Deterra Farms, has over 85% Cannabinoids, 75% coming from THC. and almost 3% Terpenes.



Rind is created using our CoSolvent TM process, the same one we use to create HTFSE and HCFSE. It's a carbonated Whole Plant Virgin Extract, which lends to it's a similar experience to Cured Rosin or a Cyrtalized Hash.

It packs an incredible amount of taste into every experience.