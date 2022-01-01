The Sucker Punch PULP Has over 6% Terpenes and over 80% Cannabinoids you're sure to have a pleasant experience.

It's made up of Lots of Weekends and Talledega Nights. Punching you with limonene, linalool, and humulene right in the sniffer. Makes sure you set the parking brake on this creampuff.



Pulp is Extractioneering's chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.



Cured cannabis has more beneficial biomolecules than unfinished plant material. Cured cannabis has a greater variety of terpenes and flavonoids, providing a real Full Spectrum experience. The full entourage of beneficial biomolecules is in fully Cured Cannabis which is why,

Extractioneering is a Biotech company, specializing in luxury Cured Resin extracts.