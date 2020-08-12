Tang Breath Cartridge 5150ies 1g - Cured Oleoresin Extracts
Product rating:
About this product
The Tang Breath, grown by Stardust Cultivation. And as the name denotes, this strain is reminiscent of that first peel of a tangerine. When the citrus oils spritz the air and you get that first whiff of what is never mistaken for anything else other than orange.
Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was
50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE.
Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was
50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.
State License(s)
1458091-90