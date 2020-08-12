The Tang Breath, grown by Stardust Cultivation. And as the name denotes, this strain is reminiscent of that first peel of a tangerine. When the citrus oils spritz the air and you get that first whiff of what is never mistaken for anything else other than orange.



Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was

50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE.