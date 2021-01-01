About this product

The Exxus GO Concentrate Vaporizer is the new evolution of concentrate vaporizers that hits like a freight train. Its XL Triple Quartz Coil easily vaporizers your wax giving you a great hit each session that matches that of a larger dab rig. The GO heats up in a quick 5 seconds and powers through a 10 second sessions giving you plenty of vapor and flavor from your concentrates. Take the Exxus GO Challenge and record yourself attempting 10 hits in 5 minutes. Winners will be given $100 of store credit at ExxusVape.com, while people who are not successful still win the Hydro Adapter valued at $29.99. Sign up at ExxusVape.com/GO