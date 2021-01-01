About this product

These two powerhouse companies have come together in a first ever collaboration, for this inventive device, delivering an abundance of dense clouds and refreshing sessions. Incorporating auto draw functionality, LED light indicators, haptic feedback, preheat functionality and 700mAh battery this incredible device is far above the rest. Two boss companies coming together to deliver their patrons with a state-of-the-art, unbelievable device; what else could a vaper want?



The Exxus Micare also in a stunner in the looks department. Coming in six exclusive colors; Rainbow Cobra, Black Cobra, Black White Splatter, Black Green Splatter, Black Red Spatter and Black Rainbow Spatter, be a standout from the crowd with a fashionable, modern device.