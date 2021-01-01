About this product

The Exxus Slim mAh 510 Automatic Battery by Exxus Vape is a completely user friendly pen that comes in your choise of red, gold, black, silver, gunmetal and rose gold.



As a battery unit, it is a comprehensive fit for the many tanks that pepper the industry because it provides a 510 thread attachment option. Able to put out 280mAh of power, the Exxus Slim is most effective when used with e-liquids. The rechargeable lithium ion battery is able to be used across multiple sessions. Additionally, as an automatic battery, there is no button that activates the device. The pen is primed once a user does a few short puffs from the device. After that, the pen reaches temperature quickly and simply for vapor packed, satisfying draws.