The Exxus Mini Vaporizer by Exxus Vape is the smallest vaporizer of its kind, but this unit delivers a great-tasting vape that larger vaporizers find it difficult to duplicate. Standing at just 4 inch tall by 1 inch wide the Exxus Mini packs a big punch for its small stature. It can hold its own against the best vaporizers on the market. This pocket friendly device is easy to store and take with you everywhere you go. A quick 30 second warmup time heats up your herb perfectly with a max temp of 410 degrees Fahrenheit.