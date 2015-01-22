Eybna
Blueberry - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Thai landrace and Male Afghani indica crossed by DJ in Oregon
Major Terpenes:
38.1% Myrcene
12.0% Beta-Caryophyllene
11.7% Alpha-Pinene
7.5% Linalool
7.4% Limonene
6.5% Nerolidol
5.8% Beta-Pinene
3.2% Humulene
1.7% Alpha-Bisabolol
1.4% Terpineol
4.7% Other terpenes
Scent:
A deep flavor capturing a delicate, sweet, blueberry-like aroma
Available Sizes:
50ml for 315$
250ml for 1262$
Blueberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
