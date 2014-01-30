Eybna
Bubba Kush - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
OG Kush crossed with an unknown, mysterious phenotype
Major Terpenes:
23.0% Beta-Caryophyllene
13.8% Limonene
8.1% Alpha-Bisabolol
6.8% Humulene
4.8% Camphene
3.9% Linalool
3.7% Myrcene
3.5% Ocimene
3.3% Phytol
3.2% Beta-Pinene
25.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
Beholds one-of-a-kind balance between sweet, kushy hashish flavors and amazing chocolate and coffee notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 281$
250ml for 1125$
OG Kush crossed with an unknown, mysterious phenotype
Major Terpenes:
23.0% Beta-Caryophyllene
13.8% Limonene
8.1% Alpha-Bisabolol
6.8% Humulene
4.8% Camphene
3.9% Linalool
3.7% Myrcene
3.5% Ocimene
3.3% Phytol
3.2% Beta-Pinene
25.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
Beholds one-of-a-kind balance between sweet, kushy hashish flavors and amazing chocolate and coffee notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 281$
250ml for 1125$
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!