In a market flooded with options, we knew we needed to create something extraordinary in order to stand out. With features like a large hidden jar, rolling tray, magnetic ring lighter holder, stainless steel poker, ice catch, and a 14mm glass on glass slide and down stem, we truly believe we hit the mark. There is no other water pipe on the market with this many features and this level of futuristic function.
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "