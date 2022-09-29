About this product
The Eyce Silicon Mini Beaker is compact water pipe that has many of the same features as the original Eyce Beaker, but only about half the size! The Mini Beaker stands only at 7.25 inches but has plenty of storage in the base for your materials (concentrates or dry herb). It also comes with a steel poker and tool holder build directly into it. Additionally it features a silicone downsteam with a borosilicate glass slide - perfect for life on the go and also backed by Eyce's industry leading LIFETIME WARRANTY.
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "