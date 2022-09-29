The Eyce Silicon Mini Beaker is compact water pipe that has many of the same features as the original Eyce Beaker, but only about half the size! The Mini Beaker stands only at 7.25 inches but has plenty of storage in the base for your materials (concentrates or dry herb). It also comes with a steel poker and tool holder build directly into it. Additionally it features a silicone downsteam with a borosilicate glass slide - perfect for life on the go and also backed by Eyce's industry leading LIFETIME WARRANTY.