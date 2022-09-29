About this product
Tiny, cool, perfect. The Eyce Shorty is the unbreakable one hitter you've been looking for. With our proprietary snap-in glass bowl design, the bowl can be easily removed for cleaning or converted to a honey straw by swapping the bowl with our new Titanium Nozzle. The Shorty is compact and of course, backed by our industry leading Lifetime Warranty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eyce Molds - Shop
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "