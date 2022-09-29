About this product
The Eyce Sidecar truly breaks the barrier between glass and silicone and sets the stage for the perfect rig. The rotating neck allows users to adjust their rig to best fit their vibe, creating personalized steeze like no other rig can provide. The included high-end 14mm Quartz Bucket and easy access built-in concentrate container and carb carp makes using this rig a true luxury. Durable, stylish, and functional, dare we say - the Sidecar is steezy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eyce Molds - Shop
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "