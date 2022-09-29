About this product
The Eyce Spark glass rig is a premiere product of the Eyce ProTeck Glass Series which consists of an all glass piece backed by the protective silicon ProTeck sleeve. Each Spark unit is equipped with a battery powered LED light, concentrate bucket, flower bowl, steel poker, tool holders and hidden storage.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX:
Borosilicate Glass Rig
Platinum Cured Silicone Sleeve
White LED Light - Battery Included
Hidden Storage
Steel Poker
14mm Quartz Bucket
14mm Borosilicate Slide
About this brand
Eyce Molds - Shop
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "