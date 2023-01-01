This stainless steel tool will get you back to hitting your durable silicone dab rig or cleaning your silicone flower pipes. Each Eyce dab tool fits in the groove that is provided on the piece. You can probably find another tool that will fit, but we know this one is made just the right size.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "