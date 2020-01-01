 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
All time best pipe smoking screens

The "little ash skimmer" comes in 15mm & 12mm cup sizes.
EZ Clean Screens featured photo 2
Great for bongs & bubblers
Keeps beautiful glass pipes looking beautiful
It's just this easy to dump the trash & clean the screen.
About EZ Clean Screens

This is a new type of smoking pipe screen made of brass sheet metal that lasts almost forever. The "little ash skimmer" has a handle that can be cut or bent to fit the user's pipe. The handle makes it very easy to remove the screen with the ashes & clean it. Keeps your pipe cleaner. Especially good for bongs & water pipes, keeps them smelling & tasting good much longer. See "mad scientist ganja" on you tube. If it's not available at your local head shop, tell them to email madscientist4491@gmail.com to find out where to get it. The "little ash skimmer" is available in shops in the Portland,OR area & retails for 1-$2 each or $50 for 100 on ebay. Take it easy, get a handle on it & keep your pipe really clean with the "little ash skimmer" the all time best smoking pipe screens.