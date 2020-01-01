A FRESH TAKE ON A PROVEN MODEL Faces HCM looks at human resources through a different lens. HR shouldn’t be a cost of doing business — it should be a revenue producer. When your employees are empowered, treated well, and feel committed to their company, there is less turn over, more productivity, and a healthier culture. Faces HCM provide these services to underserved markets such as the Growing Industry and any business owner who strives for a customized, transparent, and flexible option for all their administrative and human resource needs. HOW WE GOT STARTED Faces Human Capital Management was created by two sales professionals who recognized that the traditional Professional Employers Organization (PEO) Model wasn’t meeting the needs of growing businesses. Faces HCM created a customized solution that truly focuses on the needs of business owners and their employees through a consultative approach.