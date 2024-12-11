Logo for the brand Fade Co

Fade Co

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Fade Co products

114 products
Product image for Sunset Drive 3.5g
Flower
Sunset Drive 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Cereal Milk 3.5g
Flower
Cereal Milk 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Han Solo Burger 3.5g
Flower
Han Solo Burger 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Violet Fog #2 3.5g
Flower
Violet Fog #2 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Melonade x Gelato 41 3.5g
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Sunset Drive 1g PR
Flower
Sunset Drive 1g PR
by Fade Co
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Product image for Muel Fuel 3.5g
Flower
Muel Fuel 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Sunset Drive 7g Smalls
Flower
Sunset Drive 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$60.00
¼ ounce
Product image for Melonade x Gelato 41 7g Smalls
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Product image for Cake Mintz 1g Live Badder
Badder
Cake Mintz 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Super Boof 3.5g
Flower
Super Boof 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 3.5g
Flower
Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Han Solo Burger 7g Smalls
Flower
Han Solo Burger 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Product image for Rainbow Sherbert #11 1g Live Badder
Badder
Rainbow Sherbert #11 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
each
Product image for Trop Cherry 3.5g
Flower
Trop Cherry 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$46.00
⅛ ounce
Product image for Velvet Pie 1g Live Resin Cartridge
Resin
Velvet Pie 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Product image for Puff, Puff, Pass 3.5g
Flower
Puff, Puff, Pass 3.5g
by Fade Co
Product image for X-Rated 7g Smalls
Flower
X-Rated 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for Apples & Bananas 7g Smalls
Flower
Apples & Bananas 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for Vanilla Funk 7g Smalls
Flower
Vanilla Funk 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Product image for Bubble Bath x Espresso 1g Live Resin Cartridge
Resin
Bubble Bath x Espresso 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Product image for Slippery Susan x Miami Vice 1g Live Resin Cartridge
Resin
Slippery Susan x Miami Vice 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Product image for Sundae Sherbet x Hazelnut Cream 1g Live Resin Cartridge
Resin
Sundae Sherbet x Hazelnut Cream 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Product image for Double Myntz x The Whit Cherry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
Resin
Double Myntz x The Whit Cherry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co