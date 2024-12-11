We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Fade Co
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Fade Co products
114 products
Flower
Sunset Drive 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Cereal Milk 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Han Solo Burger 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Violet Fog #2 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Sunset Drive 1g PR
by Fade Co
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Flower
Muel Fuel 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Sunset Drive 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$60.00
¼ ounce
Flower
Melonade x Gelato 41 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Badder
Cake Mintz 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Super Boof 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mintz 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$50.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Han Solo Burger 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
¼ ounce
Badder
Rainbow Sherbert #11 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
each
Flower
Trop Cherry 3.5g
by Fade Co
starting at
$46.00
⅛ ounce
Resin
Velvet Pie 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Flower
Puff, Puff, Pass 3.5g
by Fade Co
Flower
X-Rated 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Flower
Apples & Bananas 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Flower
Vanilla Funk 7g Smalls
by Fade Co
Resin
Bubble Bath x Espresso 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Slippery Susan x Miami Vice 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Sundae Sherbet x Hazelnut Cream 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Double Myntz x The Whit Cherry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
