About this product
The 20:1 ratio is non-intoxicating by design, while still containing a microdose of THC to optimize the effects. This CBD-rich ratio is ideal for support & relief without the high!
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids [Average Potency]: 64% CBD, 3% THC
Fairwinds PAX Pods are compatible exclusively with the PAX Era and PAX Era Pro devices
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids [Average Potency]: 64% CBD, 3% THC
Fairwinds PAX Pods are compatible exclusively with the PAX Era and PAX Era Pro devices
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
State License(s)
414286